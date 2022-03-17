Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bus crashes into Minnesota restaurant

Caught on camera: A bus crashes into a restaurant in Minneapolis. (SOURCE: ACADIA CAFE)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) – A restaurant in Minnesota had to close its doors after a bus drove through its windows.

The accident was caught entirely on camera.

The bus crashed into the Acadia Cafe in Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon, plowing through the coffee bar and right through the cash register.

Fortunately, the restaurant was empty and there were just two employees inside at the time. No one got hurt.

There were no reported injuries from the bus or from another car involved either.

Police are still working to figure out exactly what happened before the crash.

In the meantime, the restaurant has set up a GoFundMe to help pay its staff while they’re shut down.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community of Seminole is in mourning after a father and son died in Tuesday night's crash...
Funerals set for father, son killed in Andrews County crash
Lubbock Police Department
One seriously injured, Jaws of Life used in single-vehicle crash Friday morning
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley
Eastland County Sheriff’s Deputy dies in wildfire

Latest News

Crews continue to fight the Eastland Complex fire on Saturday. (Source: TEXAS A&M FIRE,...
Firefighters hope to gain ground on Texas wildfires Saturday
Crews continue to fight the Eastland Complex fire on Saturday. (Source: TEXAS A&M FIRE,...
Crews continue to fight 'extreme' wildfire in Texas
Norway’s prime minister says that four U.S. soldiers were killed in a plane crash during a NATO...
4 US Marines die in NATO drill when Osprey crashes in Norway
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a concert marking the eighth...
Ukraine’s leader warns war will cost Russia for generations
FILE - The Emsworth Dam and Lock are seen on the Ohio River in Emsworth, Pa., April 9, 2021. As...
Hydropower eyes bigger energy role, less environmental harm