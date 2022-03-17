LHF offers free bilingual financial literacy workshop series

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Los Hermanos Familia (LHF) believes that individuals and families need guidance to build confidence and understand their finances, especially after the pandemic where many families did not have an emergency financial fund.

In partnership with local companies and organizations, LHF will hold a workshop series to improve financial security in English and Spanish. The 2022 Workshops will take place each Tuesday on April 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM.

As such, Los Hermanos Familia with the KEY organization and the Legal Aid of Northwest Texas will guide to building financial confidence and understanding of personal finances, now and for the future.

The following topics will be reviewed:

Financial Goal Setting and Cash Flow Budgeting – to learn how to align financial goals and budgets with your values.

Understanding Borrowing and Credit Repair – review different types of loans and how to improve your credit.

Savings and Investments 101 – meaningful information on what you need to know for saving short-term and long-term.

Wills & Trusts, and Insurance - the importance of having a will and understanding insurance basics. This will include a free property preservation clinic with topics including Probate With And Without A Will, Transfer On Death Deeds, and Clearing Title.

Materials will be provided to registered participants as will dinner. No childcare is available.

There will be door prizes for attendance.

For more information, pre-register here before April 3, 2022.

