Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

LHF offers free bilingual financial literacy workshop series

LHF offers a free bilingual financial literacy workshop
LHF offers a free bilingual financial literacy workshop(Courtesy of Los Hermanos Familia)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Los Hermanos Familia (LHF) believes that individuals and families need guidance to build confidence and understand their finances, especially after the pandemic where many families did not have an emergency financial fund.

In partnership with local companies and organizations, LHF will hold a workshop series to improve financial security in English and Spanish. The 2022 Workshops will take place each Tuesday on April 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM.

As such, Los Hermanos Familia with the KEY organization and the Legal Aid of Northwest Texas will guide to building financial confidence and understanding of personal finances, now and for the future.

The following topics will be reviewed:

  • Financial Goal Setting and Cash Flow Budgeting – to learn how to align financial goals and budgets with your values. 
  • Understanding Borrowing and Credit Repair – review different types of loans and how to improve your credit.
  • Savings and Investments 101 – meaningful information on what you need to know for saving short-term and long-term.
  • Wills & Trusts, and Insurance - the importance of having a will and understanding insurance basics. This will include a free property preservation clinic with topics including Probate With And Without A Will, Transfer On Death Deeds, and Clearing Title.

Materials will be provided to registered participants as will dinner. No childcare is available.

There will be door prizes for attendance.

For more information, pre-register here before April 3, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
26-year-old Tyler James of Hobbs; 19-year-old Maurico Sanchez of Mexico; 19-year-old Travis...
DPS releases names of victims killed in Andrews County crash
USW Fatal Bus Crash
NTSB: 13-year-old was driving pickup truck in crash that killed 9 in Texas
26-year-old Tyler James of Hobbs; 19-year-old Maurico Sanchez of Mexico; 19-year-old Travis...
WATCH: USW holds news conference on deadly crash
A cut gas line is forcing homes to be evacuated in the area of 82nd and Vicksburg.
All clear given after cut gas line at 82nd and Vicksburg causes evacuation, traffic diversion

Latest News

The Lubbock ARPA website for applications
Lubbock County to reopen applications for small business, nonprofit rescue funding
The City of Lubbock will host three public meetings to present and discuss the proposed Unified...
City of Lubbock to host 3 UDC Open House events
West Texas Historical Association
WTHA to hold its 97th Annual Conference after 3 years
The Buddy Holly Center and the Silent Wings Museum invite you to their Spring Break Staycation
Spring Break staycation