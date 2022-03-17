Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

New Prince album to be released after more than 30 years on the shelf

Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home.
Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After more than three decades, an unreleased Prince album will soon see the light of day.

The late singer-songwriter recorded “Camille” in 1986, in which he portrayed a female alter ego named after the title.

The record was shelved, although some bootlegs did make it to auction over the years.

There are eight songs on the album, and all of them were put out on B-sides of singles and movie soundtracks.

This will be the first time they’ve been part of an official record.

Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
26-year-old Tyler James of Hobbs; 19-year-old Maurico Sanchez of Mexico; 19-year-old Travis...
DPS releases names of victims killed in Andrews County crash
USW Fatal Bus Crash
NTSB: 13-year-old was driving pickup truck in crash that killed 9 in Texas
26-year-old Tyler James of Hobbs; 19-year-old Maurico Sanchez of Mexico; 19-year-old Travis...
WATCH: USW holds news conference on deadly crash
A cut gas line is forcing homes to be evacuated in the area of 82nd and Vicksburg.
All clear given after cut gas line at 82nd and Vicksburg causes evacuation, traffic diversion

Latest News

Don Young, a blunt-speaking Republican and longest-serving member of Alaska’s congressional...
Rep. Don Young, longest-serving congressmember, dies at 88
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine
FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the...
US Marine aircraft goes missing in Norway training exercise
Texas Governor Greg Abbott made a disaster declaration on Friday for 11 Texas counties in...
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Eastland Complex fires
Match day 2022 TTUHSC
Texas Tech medical students prepare for next step after Match Day