Outages reported for Xcel, SPEC customers in northern communities

(WILX)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Power is restored after multiple communities in counties north of Lubbock reported power outages Wednesday night.

According to the South Plains Electric Cooperative outage map, 7,000 customers in the areas of Shallowater, Abernathy, New Deal and Becton were reportedly without power.

SPEC responded to the outages on social media just after 8 p.m., saying Xcel lost power to one of their stations, resulting in a large outage affecting members in and around the Lubbock division.

Xcel’s outage map reported about 3,000 customers without power in Hale Center, Abernathy and New Deal.

Xcel spokesperson Wes Reeves told KCBD an outage on the transmission network was reported at 7:48 p.m.

Xcel provided this update Thursday morning:

Our substation crew found a blown lightning arrester at the TUCO Substation north of Abernathy. They bypassed this piece of equipment and re-energize the lines, restoring all customers at 10:21 p.m.

