Rain chances return to the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s winds are the winds of change. They follow a cold front moving through the South Plains area this morning. The change includes a slight chance of light rain. Another cold front will bring a chance of rain and thunderstorms early next week.

Following the front today, light rain showers and sprinkles are likely in the area this afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts will be light to none. Some areas, however, may pick up a few hundredths of an inch. Any precipitation is welcome. Lubbock this year so far has recorded barely a third of an inch. That’s about an inch and a half below the average for the year to date.

Today's cold front will create a sharp temperature gradient across the KCBD viewing area. Lubbock will be about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday! (KCBD First Alert)

Today’s cold front moving from north to south will create a sharp temperature gradient across the KCBD viewing area. Temperatures will peak in the 50s in the northwest but in the 70s southeast. Quite a contrast to yesterday. Lubbock hit my forecast high of 82°. It was the first 80-degree temp since December 26 (80°).

And then there’s the wind. Behind the cold front the wind will become northerly and increase to about 25 to 35 mph. There will be stronger gusts, perhaps in the range of 40 to 50 mph. Of course, that means blowing dust is likely. Low visibility is possible. And this St. Patrick’s Day is a NO BURN DAY.

Much cooler, and windy, today following a morning cold front. Then warmer before the next cold front, early next week. (KCBD First Alert)

Tomorrow starts out cold with lows in the 20s and 30s. Wind chills through mid-morning are likely to run in the teens and even single-digits.

Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cool. In the breeze, chilly. Highs will range from the upper 50s in the northwest to the mid-60s in the southeast.

This week Spring-like weather returns. Well, not just Spring-like. It will be Spring weather. Spring officially begins Saturday with the Spring, or Vernal, Equinox.

Changes, including a slight chance of light rain or sprinkles today and then a chance of rain and thunderstorms early next week. (KCBD First Alert)

Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Temperatures will peak in the 70s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a windy and slightly warmer afternoon. Temperatures again will peak in the 70s.

As the next cold front approaches, another chance of rain and perhaps thunderstorms returns Sunday night through early Tuesday. Thunderstorms could result in localized significant rainfall.

Lubbock Climatology

82°F was the high temperature yesterday at the Lubbock airport. That is 14 degrees above the average high for the date, March 16. The record high for the date is 87° (set in 1966 and tied in 2017).

48° was the low reported this morning at the Lubbock airport (unofficial at this time). Lubbock’s March 17 average low is 39° and the high 68°. The record low for the date is 18° (set in 1917 and tied in 1970) and the record high 90° (set in 2011).

No precipitation was recorded yesterday or this morning at the Lubbock Airport. The total for March is 0.02″. That’s 0.51″ below average. The year-to-date total is 0.35″, which is 1.48″ below average for the year-to-date.

Sunset in Lubbock today is at 7:57 PM CDT. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:54 AM CDT. Sunset tomorrow is at 7:57 PM CDT.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.