

Covenant Health Plainview achieves ANCC Pathway to Excellence(Courtesy)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Health Plainview has been recognized as part of a premier group of organizations that have received a Pathway to Excellence designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

This designation is a testament to the commitment and passion of the nurses and leaders at Covenant Health Plainview. The caregivers worked tirelessly towards this designation, with surveys during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their recognition highlights their commitment to a culture of sustained excellence and a positive practice environment.

The Pathway designation is a global credential highlighting Covenant Health Plainview’s commitment to creating a healthy work environment where nurses feel empowered and valued. Pathway nurses are engaged, resulting in higher job satisfaction, reduced turnover, improved safety, and better patient outcomes.

Covenant Health Plainview’s Chief Executive Officer Cassie Mogg said, “The quality of care we provide at Covenant Health Plainview has been proven time and again by our most recent ratings from CMS, our outstanding quality metrics, our patient satisfaction scores, our caregiver engagement scores, and now our Pathway to Excellence Designation.”

As a Pathway organization, Covenant Health Plainview leads the effort to enhance the quality of care, patient and nursing safety, and the future of healthcare delivery.

Cynthia Salisbury, Chief Nursing Executive for Covenant Health, said, “Leadership and the entire caregiver team in Plainview embrace innovation, courage, and excitement. This is evident in their strong performance in quality and safety.” She continued, “They are a loyal team, dedicated to service and support of each other, and driven by their love and commitment to the Plainview community.”

As a Pathway-designated organization, the Covenant Health Plainview nurses embody the Pathway Standards through shared decision-making, Leadership, safety, quality, wellbeing, and professional development.

“Caregiver safety and patient safety should never be siloed programs in a healthcare organization,” said Dr. Leslie Hackett, Covenant Health Plainview Chief Nursing Officer. “Our front-line caregivers are dedicated to protecting, promoting, and improving the health and lives of those we serve. This can only be accomplished if caregivers have a work environment that supports their own needs and high standards.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

