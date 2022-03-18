Local Listings
Eastland County Sheriff’s Deputy dies in wildfire

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
EASTLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Eastland County Sheriff’s Office released information into the death of one of their deputies. Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley, 51, died on Thursday trying to evacuate people from the rapidly moving fires.

Officials say one of the fires crossed into Carbon, Texas where multiple law enforcement agencies assisted with traffic control and evacuations while fire departments fought the fires.

Officials say Sgt. Fenley was evacuating people going door-to-door and was last heard from as she was going to check on an elderly individual. Officials say the conditions were quickly deteriorating and the visibility was low, “Sgt. Fenley ran off the roadway and was engulfed in the fire.”

The statement from the sheriff’s office said in part, “Sgt. Fenley gave her life in the service of others and loved her community. Sgt. Fenley began her law enforcement career with the City of Gorman September 5th 2003 as a patrol officer. She was later appointed as Gorman Chief of Police in January 2007. She served as Chief until 2013 when she became a deputy for Eastland County Sheriff’s Office where she has worked since. Sgt Fenley was 51 years old and is survived by her husband and three children. She will be deeply missed.”

Fire crews are struggling to contain the massive wildfires. About 475 homes have been evacuated. Many homes and a church have been destroyed.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Eastland Complex fire is more than 45,000 acres and 10 percent contained.

Eastland is about 120 miles west of Dallas.

