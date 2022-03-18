Fundraiser for Team Luke - Hope for Minds foundation Monday at Teddy Jacks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Teddy Jacks Hub City Grill will hold a fundraising event for the Team Luke Hope For Minds Foundation on Monday, March 21st.

Teddy Jacks will be donating a portion of each guest check to the foundation as it continues its mission to fund much-needed research for traumatic brain injuries.

Curtis Jordan, former NFL player, and Teddy Jack’s owner, said, “we are proud to support Tim and Team Luke with this special day-long event.”

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with The Team Luke Hope for Minds Foundation for more information.

