Gov. Abbott names Floyd Co. Judge as chair to Broadband Development Council

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Jennifer Harris to the Governor’s Broadband Development Council for a term set to expire on August 31, 2024. Additionally, the Governor has named Marty Lucke as chair of the council and Harris as vice-chair. The council was created by the 86th Legislature in 2019 and expanded by the 87th Legislature in 2021. The council works to study and identify ways to provide internet access to underserved areas of Texas.

Jennifer Harris of Austin serves as the State Program Director for Connected Nation Texas, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. She provides oversight of the collection and analysis of broadband data and the development of broadband advancement strategies addressing access, adoption, and use among residents, businesses, and institutions. Previously, she held a variety of positions in the public sector, including roles with multiple members of the Texas Legislature. Governor Abbott first appointed her to the Governor’s Broadband Development Council in January 2020, and she will serve a two-year term as vice-chair of the council. Harris received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Public Service and Administration from the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.

Marty Lucke of Floydada is County Judge for Floyd County, which entails administration and finance leadership for the county, as well as judicial duties for certain misdemeanors, small claims cases, civil cases, probate cases, and more. He is President of the South Plains Rural Transit Board and Chairman of the South Plains Rural Planning Organization. He is also a member of the Floyd County Veterans Memorial Board and a senior steward for the Floydada Masonic Lodge #712. Governor Abbott first appointed him to the Governor’s Broadband Development Council in January 2020, and he will serve a two-year term as chair of the council. Lucke received a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Abilene Christian University.

