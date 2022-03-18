Jehovah’s Witnesses return to in-person meetings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After two years of virtual congregations, the congregations of Jehova’s Witnesses around the world will begin holding in-person meetings during the week of April 1.

Jehovah’s Witnesses in the United States suspended their public ministry on March 20, 2020. Since then, they have carried on their ministry through letters and phone calls while holding twice-weekly meetings in a virtual format. Average attendance at these meetings exceeded 1.5 million each week in the U.S., even though there are fewer than 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in some 13,000 congregations.

“There is a collective shout of joy among Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide right now,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. Spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “While we have prospered in many ways as individuals and congregations using technology to bring us together, nothing can adequately replace being together in person. We have longed for this moment for the better part of two years.”

The move back to in-person meetings coincides with global events held in all 120,000 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

“The timing of resuming in-person meetings could not be better,” said Hendriks.

Guidelines for holding “hybrid” meetings have been sent to all congregations in the United States. Over the past six months, many Kingdom Halls have been equipped with the required technology to hold a productive meeting that allows for in-person and remote attendees, all of whom can participate in the discussions.

“It has been heartwarming to see the peace and unity among Jehovah’s Witnesses during this very divisive time,” said Hendriks. “We know resuming in-person meetings will bring us even closer together. We’re anxious to see one another again.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses have no plans to resume their public ministry, though their “alternative” ministry continues. Since the pandemic started through November 2021 in the U.S. alone, Jehovah’s Witnesses spent more than 400 million hours in virtual Bible studies, writing letters of comfort to their neighbors and making phone calls. They have released 77 new language translations of the Bible and held two global virtual conventions in more than 500 languages.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.