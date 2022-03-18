Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Red Raiders breeze past Montana State to Second Round 97-62

By Ronald Clark
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The three-seeded Texas Tech men’s basketball team cruised in their first round match-up of the NCAA Tournament against 14-seed Montana State 97-62 in the West Region of the bracket.

The Red Raiders broke 5 Viejas Arena NCAA Tournament Records today! Scoring 97 points is an NCAA Tourney record here...

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Friday, March 18, 2022

The Red Raiders got off to a hot start in the first half, leading 22-7 in just about 6 minutes of play. Tech put their imprint on the game early with their defense recording four blocks within the first half of the game. The team also had five steals, while forcing 10 turnovers in the opening half. The offense was firing on all cylinders as well; Texas Tech scored 52 points in the half, which tied the total of their most points in the first half this season.

In the second half, Tech expanded their lead to 36 and was able to give their starters some rest and finish the game with their bench. Texas Tech scored 45 points in the second half, while giving up 37 to Montana State.

Terrence Shannon Jr. and Bryson Williams led the way for the Red Raiders with 20 points each. Adonis Arms added 15 points, while Kevin Obanor and Kevin McCullar finished with 10 points each.

Third-seeded Texas Tech will face 11th-seed Notre Dame Sunday at 6:10 p.m. in San Diego. The game will be televised on TBS. The Irish, who won a First 4 game Wednesday in double overtime against Rutgers, beat 6th-seed Alabama 78-64 Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community of Seminole is in mourning after a father and son died in Tuesday night's crash...
Funerals set for father, son killed in Andrews County crash
Lubbock Police Department
One seriously injured, Jaws of Life used in single-vehicle crash Friday morning
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley
Eastland County Sheriff’s Deputy dies in wildfire

Latest News

The third-seeded Red Raiders will take on 14-seed Montana State in the first round of the NCAA...
No. 3 seed TTU takes on No. 14 seed Montana State in first round of NCAA Tournament
TTU gears up for March Madness
TTU leaves hotel for first round of NCAA Tournament
Due to cold temperatures and a forecast for rain and snow in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday, the...
Red Raider baseball vs. Iowa rescheduled due to weather
Texas Tech set to face Montana State in NCAA Tournament
Texas Tech set to face Montana State in NCAA Tournament