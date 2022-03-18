Red Raiders breeze past Montana State to Second Round 97-62

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The three-seeded Texas Tech men’s basketball team cruised in their first round match-up of the NCAA Tournament against 14-seed Montana State 97-62 in the West Region of the bracket.

The Red Raiders got off to a hot start in the first half, leading 22-7 in just about 6 minutes of play. Tech put their imprint on the game early with their defense recording four blocks within the first half of the game. The team also had five steals, while forcing 10 turnovers in the opening half. The offense was firing on all cylinders as well; Texas Tech scored 52 points in the half, which tied the total of their most points in the first half this season.

In the second half, Tech expanded their lead to 36 and was able to give their starters some rest and finish the game with their bench. Texas Tech scored 45 points in the second half, while giving up 37 to Montana State.

Terrence Shannon Jr. and Bryson Williams led the way for the Red Raiders with 20 points each. Adonis Arms added 15 points, while Kevin Obanor and Kevin McCullar finished with 10 points each.

Third-seeded Texas Tech will face 11th-seed Notre Dame Sunday at 6:10 p.m. in San Diego. The game will be televised on TBS. The Irish, who won a First 4 game Wednesday in double overtime against Rutgers, beat 6th-seed Alabama 78-64 Friday afternoon.

