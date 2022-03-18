Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

A ‘spring weekend’ is on the way

By John Robison
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A ‘spring weekend’ is on the way with sunny skies, warm temps, and some southerly winds. The first day of spring will be Sunday, and afternoon temps will be in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

That’s the positive part of the weekend; the negative is that fire danger will increase to high levels on Sunday afternoon and evening. We have another strong storm system moving into the region by Monday morning. It will create high winds both Sunday and Monday, but it will also bring a chance of rain and maybe some thunderstorms to the area through Tuesday.

Winds will be low on Saturday and increase to 15-25 Saturday afternoon. However, by Sunday late afternoon, winds will climb to 30+ mph, creating some possible critical fire danger.

The winds will continue on Monday, but rain chances will increase by Monday, and hopefully, showers will remain in the region through Tuesday.

In addition to rain, it’s back to cooler temps on Monday through most of next week.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community of Seminole is in mourning after a father and son died in Tuesday night's crash...
Funerals set for father, son killed in Andrews County crash
Lubbock Police Department
One seriously injured, Jaws of Life used in single-vehicle crash Friday morning
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley
Eastland County Sheriff’s Deputy dies in wildfire

Latest News

KCBD Weather at Noon - 3/18/2022
KCBD Daybreak Weather 3/18/22
KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather for Friday, March 18
As Spring gets underway a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms returns Sunday night.
Springing into a new season
Another storm system with plenty of wind, dust and elevated fire danger is moving over the...
Another storm system with plenty of wind