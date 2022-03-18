LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A ‘spring weekend’ is on the way with sunny skies, warm temps, and some southerly winds. The first day of spring will be Sunday, and afternoon temps will be in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

That’s the positive part of the weekend; the negative is that fire danger will increase to high levels on Sunday afternoon and evening. We have another strong storm system moving into the region by Monday morning. It will create high winds both Sunday and Monday, but it will also bring a chance of rain and maybe some thunderstorms to the area through Tuesday.

Winds will be low on Saturday and increase to 15-25 Saturday afternoon. However, by Sunday late afternoon, winds will climb to 30+ mph, creating some possible critical fire danger.

The winds will continue on Monday, but rain chances will increase by Monday, and hopefully, showers will remain in the region through Tuesday.

In addition to rain, it’s back to cooler temps on Monday through most of next week.

