Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

United Family holding job fair at Lubbock Dream Center on Tuesday, March 22

(KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - The United Family will hold a job fair on Tuesday, March 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Dream Center located at 1111 30th Street in Lubbock.

The job fair will be hiring for positions at Llano Logistics, R.C. Taylor, USM Manufacturing and Buddy Holly Hall. Every applicant must be at least 18-years-old with the exception of Buddy Holly Hall. They can hire applicants starting at 15-years-old.

“Each of these facilities will offer an abundance of opportunities to new team members,” said Greg Ammons, EVP of supply chain for the United Family. “We are truly trying to find people who are ready for a real chance at growth. This isn’t just a job for now. Every position in the United Family provides an opportunity for a real career.”

Llano Logistics has positions for both morning and evening shifts as well as premium pay for weekend and night work. Team members hired at Llano will also be able to access a $600 retention bonus, a $700 referral bonus as well as an enhanced attendance bonus. These positions start at up to $15 to $17 an hour.

R.C. Taylor has positions that primarily fall during the typical work week of Monday through Friday. They have also enacted an enhanced referral bonus to encourage potential new team members. These positions start up to $13 an hour.

USM Manufacturing also has positions that have hours during the typical work week of Monday through Friday. However, there are some shifts that occur on Saturday. They offer full and part time positions including morning and evening shifts.

In addition, all positions will have access to the benefits of The United Family like career growth, job stability, 401K, college savings plan, weekly pay, grocery discounts and more.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community of Seminole is in mourning after a father and son died in Tuesday night's crash...
Funerals set for father, son killed in Andrews County crash
Lubbock Police Department
One seriously injured, Jaws of Life used in single-vehicle crash Friday morning
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley
Eastland County Sheriff’s Deputy dies in wildfire

Latest News

Caprock Family Farms has taken the risk out of hemp farming by moving the plant indoors.
Caprock Family Farms pioneering indoor hemp farming for CBD
Texas Governor Greg Abbott made a disaster declaration on Friday for 11 Texas counties in...
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Eastland Complex fires
Match day 2022 TTUHSC
Texas Tech medical students prepare for next step after Match Day
The community of Seminole is in mourning after a father and son died in Tuesday night's crash...
Funerals set for father, son killed in Andrews County crash
Source: Team Luke Hope for Minds, website
Fundraiser for Team Luke - Hope for Minds foundation Monday at Teddy Jacks