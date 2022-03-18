Local Listings
University of the Southwest golf named Honorary Tournament Champions

Six golfers and their coach died in a crash travelling back from the Tanklogix Midland College Invitational
USW Honorary Champions(None)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland College Golf has declared the University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf teams the Honorary Tournament Champions of the Tanklogix Midland College Invitational.

Every player was also named to the All-Tournament team.

When travelling back from the tournament in Midland, their van was involved in an accident on FM 1788. Six players and the USW golf coach died. Two players on the van survived.

