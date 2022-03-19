Local Listings
Caprock Family Farms pioneering indoor hemp farming for CBD

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Caprock Family Farms has taken the risk out of hemp farming by moving the plant indoors.

They began nearly two years ago, obtaining the appropriate licenses and developing a relationship with the Lubbock Police Narcotics Task Force.

“We saw how much how much CBD helped people, which was a major factor for us. Because if we were going to grow a crop, it had to have some meaning to it,” Ann Gaugher said

Gaugher said they moved the crop indoors to protect the hemp plant.

“These plants get super sticky. So anytime there’s dirt in the atmosphere, it collects to these plants, and you just get solid dirt inside your bud. And when you’re going in for bud like we’re doing for flower, then it’s just it’s just a nasty, dirty mess. So we had to move it inside to where we could control our climate, rather than climate controlled us.”

The indoor farm is set to partner with local CBD retailers. Over the next several months, Gaugher says they will produce over 700 plants.

“You harvest these plants every eight weeks. So every eight weeks where we’re clearing a room...we just go right back into the process again. We’re just constantly turning it over to produce this. The most bud and the most elaborate quality bud we can give to the customers here in Lubbock and all over the state of Texas,” Gaugher said

You can learn more about hemp production in Lubbock here.

