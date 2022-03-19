Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Eastland Complex fires

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott made a disaster declaration on Friday for 11 Texas counties in response to wildfire activity that has destroyed homes and forced evacuations across the state.

The fires continue to burn in a large area of land about 100 miles west of Fort Worth. Several wildfires have merged to form what officials are calling the Eastland Complex. The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fires had burned 62.5 square miles as of Friday morning and were only 10 percent contained by Friday night.

The National Wildfire Coordinating Group says evacuations are being completed in multiple towns impacted, including Carbon, Lake Leon and Gorman. Highway 6 through Carbon is closed. The Oak Mott Fire along the Comanche and Eastland County lines is also causing evacuations along rural county roads.

RELATED STORY: Eastland County Sheriff’s Deputy dies in wildfire

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community of Seminole is in mourning after a father and son died in Tuesday night's crash...
Funerals set for father, son killed in Andrews County crash
Lubbock Police Department
One seriously injured, Jaws of Life used in single-vehicle crash Friday morning
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley
Eastland County Sheriff’s Deputy dies in wildfire

Latest News

Caprock Family Farms has taken the risk out of hemp farming by moving the plant indoors.
Caprock Family Farms pioneering indoor hemp farming for CBD
Match day 2022 TTUHSC
Texas Tech medical students prepare for next step after Match Day
The community of Seminole is in mourning after a father and son died in Tuesday night's crash...
Funerals set for father, son killed in Andrews County crash
Source: Team Luke Hope for Minds, website
Fundraiser for Team Luke - Hope for Minds foundation Monday at Teddy Jacks