Semi rollover on Hwy 84 to Slaton, traffic rerouted

A semi rollover outside of Lubbock is causing all traffic to be turned back toward Lubbock.
A semi rollover outside of Lubbock is causing all traffic to be turned back toward Lubbock.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A semi has rolled over on Hwy 84 outside of Lubbock.

All eastbound traffic on Hwy 84 toward Slaton is being turned back toward Lubbock.

According to DPS, one semi was traveling on FM 835 and attemped to turn left onto Hwy 84 East. A second semi was traveling west on Hwy 84 and swerved to avoid the first semi, but they collided and the second semi rolled.

No injuries were reported to either driver.

