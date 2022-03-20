Bethany Luna launching campaign for LISD School Board District 4

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bethany Luna will be launching her campaign for Lubbock ISD School Board District 4 at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26 in front of Parsons Elementary at 2811 58th Street.

She describes this as a “grassroots campaign” that will start with a voter registration drive and a literature drop that will include flyers and yard signs.

Luna says she will be block walking every Saturday until the election.

More information can be found at her website www.bethanylunafordistrict4.com, or Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/bethanylunafordistrict4.

