First day of Spring brings changes to the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wind, warmth, rain, snow and cooler weather in the forecast for the first few days of springs.

Red flag warning today (KCBD)

A Red Flag Warning is in effect this afternoon for the entire South Plains due to strong winds and dry conditions. Wind speeds are expected to increase to 20-30 mph, with gusts upwards of 45 mph possible. Blowing dust and reduced visibilities are possible and no burning should be done today. Despite the windy conditions, temperatures will be warmer today with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Today's highs (KCBD)

Changes begin to take place overnight and into Monday as our next system pushes into the area. Winds will remain breezy overnight with cloud cover increasing. Overnight lows will be mild again in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Cooler and partly cloudy throughout the day tomorrow with highs in the 60s. Winds will remain breezy to windy across our area tomorrow around 20-25 mph. Rain chances are low to begin the morning and then increase into the afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers will produce generally light rainfall but some heavier rain is possible with an embedded thunderstorm or two. Showers will move from northwest to east across the viewing area with a potential for storms to turn severe off of the caprock and east of Lubbock. The Storm Prediction Center has issues a marginal or 1 out of 5 chance for severe storms for the eastern portion of the viewing area and a higher chance further to our east. Strong, damaging wind gusts and large hail are our biggest threats with an isolated tornado possible out of our viewing area. Now is a good time to begin thinking about your severe weather plan as we begin spring and head into peak severe weather season.

Stormcast tomorrow (KCBD)

Precipitation will linger into the overnight hours and as cooler air filters in will likely turn into a wintry mix. Light snow/sleet accumulations are possible mainly for the northern portion of the viewing area where temps will fall below freezing. Precip will taper off by early Tuesday morning and skies will clear for the afternoon. Winds will remain breezy throughout the day Tuesday and into Wednesday. Temperatures will only climb into the lower 50s for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Warmer and dry conditions return quickly with highs back up in the 70s by Friday, edging closer to 80 degrees heading into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.