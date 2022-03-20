Red Raiders split weekend series in Iowa

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The No. 17 Texas Tech baseball team’s seven-game win streak came to an end on Sunday, falling to Iowa, 6-3, at Duane Banks Field. It was the Hawkeye’s four-run sixth inning on this day that ultimately secured the weekend series split.

Through the first five innings, it was a 1-1 game. Ty Coleman hit a leadoff home run in the second to start the scoring for Tech. In the third, Iowa took advantage of a leadoff walk that turned into a run after a passed ball, sacrifice bunt and sacrifice fly.

Red Raiders’ Sunday starter Mason Molina racked up a career-high nine strikeouts (watch), his counterpart on the mound for Iowa tallied 10 strikeouts of his own in his five inning start.

Like the run in the third Iowa scored, it took advantage of more opportunities the Red Raiders gifted in the sixth. Its’ 9-hole sixth inning leadoff hitter worked a walk, which ended Molina’s outing. In relief, Brendan Girton surrendered a double to score the first run of four. Iowa picked up a walk next, and both runners advanced 90 feet on a wild pitch to set up runners on second and third base. A ground ball hit to Kurt Wilson at the shortstop position produced an out, and manufactured a run.

Iowa doubled the damage with a two-out home run to push its lead to 5-1 to complete the scoring onslaught. The four runs by Iowa in the sixth marked the most runs allowed in a single inning by Texas Tech since it surrendered nine against Mississippi State on March 8.

Jace Jung cut the lead in half, 5-3, with one swing of the bat in the eighth inning (watch) to follow Cole Stilwell drawing a walk on the previous at-bat.

The trend continued in the home half of the eighth for Iowa as it tacked on an insurance run, aided by a stolen base to second, a wild pitch advance to third, and a throwing error after a strikeout to score.

Iowa used a pair of starters on the mound similar to how Tech used Brandon Birdsell and Andrew Morris on Saturday. The duo combined for 17 strikeouts to earn Sunday’s win.

Texas Tech collected four hits in the game. Jung led the squad with two while Coleman and Washburn owned a pair of hits.

Up Next

The Red Raiders return to Lubbock to host California Baptist on Tuesday before opening conference play at home against Texas, March 25-27.

