Texas Tech headed to Sweet 16 after 59-53 takedown of Notre Dame

SAN DIEGO, California (KCBD) - The third-seeded Texas Tech men’s basketball team is moving on to the Sweet 16 in the West Region after beating 11-seed Notre Dame 59-53.

The first half was a matter of runs, as the Red Raiders got out to a 13-7 start before the Fighting Irish went on a 10-4 run to tie the game up at 17. The two teams then traded the lead twice before Tech ended the half with a one-point lead at 26-25. Texas Tech held the largest lead in the half with six points, while both teams played solid defense, forcing five turnovers each. Neither team shot well from the field, as Tech ended the half going (12-31) from the field and (2-9) from three-point range. Notre Dame was (7-28) from the field and (5-16) from three.

The second half was more of the same from the first half. The two teams traded the lead four times. Tech started the half on a 9-4 run, but the Fighting Irish responded with a 13-8 run to take the lead at the 9:37 mark, 42-41. The Red Raiders turned up the defense in the second half, only allowing Notre Dame to score 11 points the rest of the way while scoring 18 of their own. In the half, Texas Tech forced another six Fighting Irish turnovers while outrebounding them 20-16. The biggest improvement in the second half was the team’s effort to get to the free throw line and knocking them down. Tech has struggled at the line for most of the season but finished the game (13-17) from the free throw line after being just (0-3) in the first half.

Kevin Obanor led the way for the Red Raiders with a double-double of 15 points and 15 rebounds. Bryson Williams and Kevin McCullar added 14 points each, while the remaining starters, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Adonis Arms struggled from the field each knocking down one field goal in the game.

Next, Texas Tech will face two seed Duke in the Sweet 16 in San Francisco on Thursday, March 24 at 8:30 p.m. Lubbock time.

