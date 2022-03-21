Local Listings
Dwight Yoakam to hold Lubbock concert in July

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Star of Country music and screen, Dwight Yoakam will perform on Friday, July 22, 2022, at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. Dwight Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and he is a 21-time nominated, multiple GRAMMY Award winner. He has 12 gold albums and 9 platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and another 14 landing in the Top 10.

Nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted on Billboard, with 14 peaking in the Top 10. Yoakam was a recipient of the Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association, the most prestigious award offered by the organization, and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in the Songwriter/Artist category in 2019.

Yoakam’s self-curated SiriusXM channel titled Dwight Yoakam and The Bakersfield Beat ‘Where Country Went Mod’ launched in April of 2018. The channel celebrates the Bakersfield sound and those whom it has inspired. Guests have boasted the likes of Post Malone, Lukas Nelson, Beck, Chris Hillman, Jakob Dylan, Mike Nesmith and Mickey Dolans, Dave Alvin, and Jackie DeShannon, among others.

In addition to his musical career, Yoakam is a formidable film and television actor who has appeared in over 40 feature films, including Sling Blade and Panic Room. In 2016, he recurred in David E. Kelley’s Amazon series Goliath. Recently, he appeared in director Steven Soderbergh’s film Logan Lucky with Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig. Yoakam is capable of seamlessly melting into his roles and impressively standing toe-to-toe with some of the world’s top thespians over the course of his storied and successful acting career, including Jodie Foster, Tommy Lee Jones, Jared Leto, Forest Whitaker and Matthew McConaughey.

Tickets for Dwight Yoakam go on sale to the public on Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $39.99 to $139.99 plus taxes and fees. Tickets may be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by phone at 1.800.514.3849, and at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Buddy Holly Hall.

