First Alert: Severe weather possible

By Steve Divine
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On this first full day of Spring, an approaching storm system will bring a full range of early Spring weather to West Texas and eastern New Mexico. Wind, rain, storms, severe weather, and wintry showers, are all possible through Tuesday morning.

Spotty light rain showers are possible into this afternoon. Late this afternoon a few isolated thunderstorms may develop. The most likely time for showers and thunderstorms is this evening. There’s a slight risk of severe weather over the eastern KCBD, mainly the far northeastern viewing area.

The main threats include hail up to about one inch in diameter and damaging wind gusts up to about 60 mph. There is a greater risk of severe weather, however, in the northeastern viewing area (shaded in yellow on the map above). Storms in that general area may produce hail greater than two inches in diameter and wind gusts greater than 60 mph. There is a low tornado-threat. An isolated tornado is possible, though unlikely.

The strongest storms are expected to move east of the viewing area by late evening.

Today otherwise will be mostly cloudy, windy, and cool. Low visibility in blowing dust is possible.

The grassland fire danger remains very high. Be cautious in the outdoors. Curtail activities which involve open flames. Watch for potential spark points, such as tow chains which might drag on pavement. Don’t drive vehicles over dry grass. The hot exhaust system may ignite the grass.

Light showers may linger through the night. As colder air moves in from the north, the showers may change to a light snow or wintry mix. I’m not expecting any accumulation on area roads.

