Former San Angelo police chief on trial in Lubbock federal court, charged with bribery

Tim Vasquez, Former San Angelo Police Chief, walks into the Lubbock Federal Courthouse for his...
Tim Vasquez, Former San Angelo Police Chief, walks into the Lubbock Federal Courthouse for his trial after being accused of bribery.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A federal trial started Monday in Lubbock for a former San Angelo Police Chief accused of bribery.

Tim Vasquez is accused of taking more than $134,000 in kickbacks from an electronics company, Dailey-Wells Communication (DWC).

Federal prosecutors say he arranged for the City of San Angelo to sign two contracts with DWC for first responder radios. The first was in 2007, the other in 2015. Both for more than $5.5 million.

In return, FBI agents report Vasquez took payments for using his influence as police chief to seal the contracts. Prosecutors are using checks from DWC to Vasquez as evidence.

The defense holds DWC was paying Vasquez for his band to play at multiple functions over the years; sometimes as much as $8,400 per gig.

The Justice Department claims that is four times the band’s usual fee and the DWC was paying for Vasquez’s cooperation.

The testimony will continue on Tuesday.

