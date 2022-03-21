Grant enhances connection between classroom and workpplace

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This summer, teachers from across the South Plains will be reporting to work in various industries to learn through hands-on experiences about how the content and learning strategies taught in their classrooms can be applied in the workplace. The purpose: to equip teachers with the tools, knowledge, and contacts they need to successfully guide their students’ learning experience towards attainable career goals and outcomes in the growing industries of our communities.

The Teacher Externship Program collaborates between South Plains area employers, Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA), and Independent School Districts (ISDs) to provide middle and high school educators’ professional development opportunities to enhance the connection between classroom and career for students.

The five-day externship experience will consist of orientation, three days of teachers on-site with the businesses, and a final presentation day.

For the 2022 Program, there are openings for up to 200 teachers from the South Plains region who will each earn a $700 stipend.

In 2019, Workforce Solutions South Plains placed 119 teachers from 23 ISDs with 109 different businesses. These educators gained valuable insight into the technical and essential skills required in the workplace and integrated these into their classrooms.

Applications are now open for both educators and businesses for the 2022 Teacher Externship Program. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.