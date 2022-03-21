LAS hosts monthly microchip event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center hosts its monthly microchip event this Friday, March 25th, from 3:30 to 5:30 P.M. in Clapp Park (Ave U and 46th St.)

Everyone is invited, the event is entirely free, and there is no limit on the number of pets to be microchipped.

In case you need convincing, here are the reasons to microchip your pets:

They help you reunite with your lost pet, increasing the odds of a pet’s homecoming.

The database is national.

ID that cannot be tampered with. Some microchip manufacturers offer lost-pet alerts.

Microchip registries prove you’re the pet parent.

Microchipping is a painless procedure.

The microchip shouldn’t ever need replacing. It’s permanent.

Your personal information is safe.

For any questions, contact Lubbock Animal Shelter’s Facebook page.

