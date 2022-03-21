LHF celebrates the 23rd annual Cesar E. Chavez march

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The César E. Chávez Commemoration, a project of Los Hermanos Familia (LHF) will pay tribute to American hero and civil rights leader, César E. Chávez, during Lubbock’s 23rd Annual César E. Chávez People’s March and Day of Service, to be held on Saturday, March 26.

This year’s theme, “Service Above Self,” describes a characteristic that many great heroes have led with and pays tribute to the commitment to social justice and respect for human dignity by Chávez.

In addition, LHF will introduce the César E. Chávez Day of Service held for the first time in Lubbock, in partnership between Los Hermanos Familia and the Volunteer Center of Lubbock “Keep Lubbock Beautiful.”

They are inviting the public to participate as well as the community and student organizations and many individuals committed to the quality of life for migrant and farmworkers, religious organizations, advocates of non-violence, and service in the march and cleanup projects that will be held at Buddy Holly Lake immediately after, including the HealthBeat Equipment, which is outdoor fitness equipment accessible to the public that Los Hermanos Familia donated to the City of Lubbock.

“We believe this is a great uniter for the community, a chance to honor an American hero, and a way to offer service to the community,” said Amaris Garcia, co-chair of the event.

César stood as one of our nation’s most outstanding leaders for peace, justice, and non-violence. He effectively employed peaceful tactics such as boycotts and fasts.

“This march is significant, and we can proudly say that we have sustained Chávez’s legacy in the Lubbock community by holding this march for 23 years. It is a re-enactment of the initial march led by Chávez, more so, his most profound undertakings for the cause, which were inspired by his deep spirituality, and to peace and non-violence, as well as to the environment, and to serving others before self,” added Christy Martinez-Garcia, event organizer.

The event is organized by a citizen-driven committee committed to bringing public awareness about Chávez’s legacy, especially encouraging youth involvement.

The event will take place from 12:30 to 3:00 P.M. Citibus shuttle service will begin at 12:15 P.M. at Canyon Lakes/Buddy Holly Recreational Area (drop spot for cars), to Cavazos Middle School (starting point of march), the march will end at Canyon Lakes/Buddy Holly Recreational Area where clean up projects will be held. The march will begin at 1 P.M. and travel down University to the Buddy Holly Recreational Area on Cesar E. Chavez Drive in Lubbock, Texas. The cleanup will be at Buddy Holly Lake around the HealthBeat Fitness Equipment.

The public is encouraged to wear sunscreen, comfortable shoes, and hats. Groups are encouraged to bring their banners and wear their organization t-shirts. Seniors or those disabled may drive behind the marchers. For the Day of Service, volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves, protection from the sun, closed-toe shoes, and tools to make it easier to collect debris. Keep Lubbock Beautiful will provide bags and loaner tools.

