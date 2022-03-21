Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Local restaurants raising money for Team Luke Hope For Minds

Source: Team Luke Hope for Minds, website
Source: Team Luke Hope for Minds, website
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - March is Brain Injury Awareness Month, and local restaurants have announced they are holding fundraisers for the Team Luke Hope For Minds Foundation.

Stella’s Italian Restaurant and Teddy Jack’s Hub City Grill announced fundraisers this week, as part of Team Luke’s 333 Campaign.

On Monday, March 21, Teddy Jack’s at 7205 Milwaukee Avenue will be donating a portion of each guest check to the foundation. Curtis Jordan, former NFL player and Teddy Jacks owner said: “we are proud to support Tim and Team Luke with this special day-long event.”

Former Texas Tech tennis coach Tim Siegel founded the organization after his son Luke experienced a tragic accident causing head and chest trauma resulting in paralysis in 2015. In 2018, Team Luke merged with Hope 4 Minds, an Austin non-profit organization dedicated to providing assistance for families with children with a brain injury, to become Team Luke Hope For Minds.

Stella’s, at 6015 82nd Street, Suite 1, will host a give back event supporting Team Luke Hope For Minds on Wednesday, March 23. 10.3% of all sales throughout the day will be donated to the non-profit organization.

To learn more about Team Luke Hope For Minds, visit teamlukehopeforminds.org.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Raiders celebrate after big win over Notre Dame!
Texas Tech headed to Sweet 16 after 59-53 takedown of Notre Dame
Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims’ injures were not life-threatening,...
Shooting wounds 4 in Austin, Texas; suspect in custody
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 27 wounded
On this first full day of Spring, an approaching storm system will bring a full range of early...
First Alert: Severe weather possible
Crews continue to fight the Eastland Complex fire on Saturday. (Source: TEXAS A&M FIRE,...
Firefighters gain ground on Texas wildfires on Saturday

Latest News

LAS monthly microchip event
LAS hosts monthly microchip event
The City of Lubbock will host three public meetings to present and discuss the proposed Unified...
City of Lubbock to host 3 UDC Open House events
Teachers from across the South Plains learn news skills through externship programs.
Grant enhances connection between classroom and workpplace
23rd Annual Cesar E. Chavez March & Day of Service
LHF celebrates the 23rd annual Cesar E. Chavez march