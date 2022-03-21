Local restaurants raising money for Team Luke Hope For Minds

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - March is Brain Injury Awareness Month, and local restaurants have announced they are holding fundraisers for the Team Luke Hope For Minds Foundation.

Stella’s Italian Restaurant and Teddy Jack’s Hub City Grill announced fundraisers this week, as part of Team Luke’s 333 Campaign.

On Monday, March 21, Teddy Jack’s at 7205 Milwaukee Avenue will be donating a portion of each guest check to the foundation. Curtis Jordan, former NFL player and Teddy Jacks owner said: “we are proud to support Tim and Team Luke with this special day-long event.”

Former Texas Tech tennis coach Tim Siegel founded the organization after his son Luke experienced a tragic accident causing head and chest trauma resulting in paralysis in 2015. In 2018, Team Luke merged with Hope 4 Minds, an Austin non-profit organization dedicated to providing assistance for families with children with a brain injury, to become Team Luke Hope For Minds.

Stella’s, at 6015 82nd Street, Suite 1, will host a give back event supporting Team Luke Hope For Minds on Wednesday, March 23. 10.3% of all sales throughout the day will be donated to the non-profit organization.

To learn more about Team Luke Hope For Minds, visit teamlukehopeforminds.org.

