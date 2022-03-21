Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Movie Review: Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’

Movie Review: Spielberg's 'West Side Story'
Movie Review: Spielberg's 'West Side Story'
By James Eppler
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Remaking classic movies is rarely necessary. Remember the “Ben-Hur” remake? Of course not. There was even talk of remaking “Casablanca” with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at one point - which may have literally brought about the apocalypse.

“West Side Story” also seemed like one of those untouchable classics. It’s one of the best movie musicals ever made. But leave it to Steven Spielberg to take a shot at it. The master filmmaker took a big risk with his first musical. And guess what? His verson is better.

Spielberg’s film is a stunning watch - beautiful and vibrant with the camera movements dancing with the actors. It’s a true remake with the time period and musical arrangements kept the same, but there are some important changes. The most significant: the Puerto Rican characters given more agency in this version by being allowed to speak Spanish in Tony Kushner’s screenplay with no subtitles for non-Spanish speakers.

The casting is also sublime with newcomer Rachel Zegler a true find as Maria and Oscar-nominee Ariana DeBose in a stunning turn.

“West Side Story” belongs on the top shelf of Spielberg movies, which says a lot for one of the greatest and most influential filmmakers in history.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The third-seeded Red Raiders will take on 2-seed Duke in the Sweet 16.
Tip-off time announced for Texas Tech-Duke Sweet 16 matchup
U.S. 87 reopened after four-vehicle crash, grass fire
LPD is searching for 68-year-old Tien Phan, who has been missing since Sunday.
Missing 68-year-old man found safe
Red Raider Basketball Head Coach Mark Adams celebrates after win over Kansas
Adams named Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year finalist
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen

Latest News

The Lubbock County Expo Center will be located at North University & North Loop 289
Developer confident funds will be secured to move forward with Lubbock County Expo this year
The FBI is asking you to consider the social media version of spring cleaning. They want...
Spring cleaning for social media: FBI agent on online safety, child sex trafficking
Workforce solutions
Teacher externship bridging gap between education and helping students enter the workforce
U.S. 87 reopened after four-vehicle crash, grass fire
Covenant Children's re-verified as a Level II Pediatric Trauma Center by the American College...
Covenant Children’s re-verified as Level II Pediatric Trauma Center by ACS