Rain, wind, severe weather, and snow chances to begin the workweek

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the start of spring comes changes in our weather as our next system pushes in Monday.

Marginal risk tomorrow afternoon (KCBD)

Relatively quiet overnight before a busy weather day tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies and mild temps, a low of 50 degrees tonight. Winds will remain breezy overnight from the south at 15-20 mph.

Light, scattered showers will develop and move in tomorrow morning and will last into early afternoon. Generally expecting light rain but some heavier showers are possible with an embedded thunderstorm or two. We do have the potential for severe storms off of the Caprock (dark green shade above) with a marginal or 1 out of 5 chance that storms in this area will become severe. The main threats include quarter-size hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. Although the tornado threat is low it can not be completely ruled out. These stronger storms look to begin in the early afternoon hours and clear out by sunset. Another round of non-severe storms will push through in the evening hours eventually transitioning into a wintry mix late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Snow accumulation will be light to none for the northern portion of the KCBD viewing area.

Monday's storm threats (KCBD)

Temperature-wise tomorrow will be cooler with highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s and breezy winds from the south turning to the west around 20 mph.

Tomorrow's forecast (KCBD)

Even cooler Tuesday and Wednesday with high temps in the 50s. Windy conditions continue through Wednesday with sustained winds between 20-30 mph. We will dry out and warm back up into the 70s and 80s as we expect quieter weather heading into the weekend.

Now is a good time to think about and gather your severe weather plan as we move into peak severe weather season. Also download the free KCBD weather app and turn on severe weather alerts.

