Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Rare snake found in Alabama for second time in 60 years

For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.
For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.(James C. Godwin)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An elusive reptile has made a rare appearance in Alabama.

The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division confirmed the discovery of a wild-born Eastern indigo snake.

This is only the second time in more than 60 years that the indigo has been seen in the state.

Officials said they will continue to work on reintroducing the species to the state.

For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.
For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.(James C. Godwin)

The indigo is the nation’s largest native snake, but it vanished in Alabama in the 1950s due in large part to habitat loss, according to the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The first indigo snake was found in the state in 2020, according to the department.

These snakes play a significant role in the ecosystem and their disappearance could have a domino effect on other lifeforms, biologists say.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The third-seeded Red Raiders will take on 2-seed Duke in the Sweet 16.
Tip-off time announced for Texas Tech-Duke Sweet 16 matchup
U.S. 87 reopened after four-vehicle crash, grass fire
LPD is searching for 68-year-old Tien Phan, who has been missing since Sunday.
Missing 68-year-old man found safe
Red Raider Basketball Head Coach Mark Adams celebrates after win over Kansas
Adams named Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year finalist
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen

Latest News

Police say a 21-year-old woman was driving while impaired when she hit and killed two...
Woman arrested after deadly crash that killed 2 Pa. troopers
Prosecutors say the former Vanderbilt nurse's negligence led to the death of a patient, but...
Trial begins for nurse accused of reckless homicide in patient's death
Baby formula maker Abbott recalled various lots of three popular powdered infant formulas in...
FDA details problems at plant behind recalled baby formula
The outbreak of violent storms turned deadly after a 73-year-old Texas woman was killed when...
At least 18 tornadoes reportedly touch down in Texas, Oklahoma
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1