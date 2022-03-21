LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Strong storm system moving across the region this evening into Tuesday. Warnings, watches, advisories, and elevated fire danger occur over most of New Mexico, west, and central Texas.

The strongest storms will likely occur in the San Antonio north to DFW areas and Oklahoma. Large hail, high winds, and heavy rain with tornado potential in that state region.

On the South Plains, a strong cold front will continue the high winds through tomorrow, and they will be from the north late evening through the day Tuesday. Additional showers and possibly snow will move into the Panhandle and southward to the northern communities overnight before exiting early Tuesday.

Clouds, wind, and colder temperatures are expected for Tuesday with highs in the 40s in northern South Plains and 50s central and south.

Wednesday will see a return of sunshine and a slight warming trend that should continue into the weekend.

