Tip-off time announced for Texas Tech-Duke Sweet 16 matchup

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders will face off against Duke on Thursday night, with tip-off scheduled to be at 8:39 p.m. CDT.

Texas Tech earned a Sweet 16 bid for the third time in four seasons with a second-round win over 11-seed Notre Dame on Sunday. The 2-seeded Blue Devils edged out a win over 7-seed Michigan State on Sunday.

Texas Tech and Duke will battle it out in San Francisco for the chance to advance to the Elite 8 and play the winner of top overall seed Gonzaga and 4-seed Arkansas.

The game will be televised on CBS following the Gonzaga-Arkansas game. It will also be streamed online at https://www.ncaa.com/march-madness-live/watch.

