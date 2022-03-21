Local Listings
UMC to host 2022 Undy Run/Walk 5k

University Medical Center
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - University Medical Center will host an underwear-themed, family-friendly Run/Walk 5k at Mae Simmons Park on March 26, 2022.

The race starts at 9 a.m. Participants are encouraged to wear underwear-themed outfits and have fun. Registration is $25.

The Lubbock Undy Run/Walk was created by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, with the goal to provide support for patients and families, caregivers, and survivors. It was also created to raise awareness of preventive measures, and inspire efforts to fund critical research. 

This year’s race will be at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock, Texas. Food trucks and vendors will be available at the end of the race.

The start and finish lines will be on Canyon Lake Drive east of Martin Luther King Blvd.

Parking is located West of Martin Luther King Blvd. off of Oak Avenue just North of the community center or Canyon Lake Drive.

The registration table will be located under the awning next to the parking lot.

For more race information, click here.

