United Family accepting applications for paid internship program

The United Family®(The United Family®)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The United Family has opened its summer internship application process for full-time college students, recent graduates and others who qualify until the April 1 deadline.

For those applicants who are selected, the internship will run for 10 weeks during the summer months. The positions are also eligible for full-time pay with up to 40 hours per week — this can vary by position. In addition, applicants can apply for an extremely wide range of areas within The United Family like marketing, I.T., accounting, human resources, merchandising, supply chain, finance and more.

“Opportunities for internship applicants are almost limitless with The United Family,” said Shannon Miller, EVP of Talent Management for The United Family. “There are so many different fields all at work under one roof. Because of that, we can accommodate almost any type of qualified student in a variety of majors.”

Internships are not only a great way to secure real-world experience, but they can also lead to real-world opportunities.

Stanton Kuehler, a bakery business manager and 7-year team member of The United Family, said his own experience with the summer internship program helped shape the career he has today.

“I did the 10-week summer bakery management internship and during that time I was able to take what I was learning in my classes at Texas Tech and apply them to real-world examples within the bakery department,” he said. “I worked with several important managers during my internship and their coaching and willingness to help me succeed changed my mindset to seeing United as a company I could have a long-term career with.”

Applicants can click here to find the application page — search the word “summer” in the keyword search and click on Summer Internship Program. To apply, they will need to complete the application, submit a resume, send in a transcript as well as two recommendation letters and an essay. Some positions are available across all markets of The United Family while some are only available in Lubbock, Texas — such as administrative positions. More details are available on the application website.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

