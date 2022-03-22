Boyz II Men to perform with Lubbock Symphony Orchestra in April

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Multi-Grammy Award-winning R&B group Boyz II Men will perform with The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra for one night only.

The performance is on April 30, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. Tickets range from $60 to $150 and are on sale now. Click here for ticket information.

Multi-Grammy Award-winning R&B group Boyz II Men joins the LSO for one night only! Experience the group that redefined popular R&B and continues to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations. Accompanied by the LSO, Boyz II Men will leave you speechless with their smooth harmonies and soulful sound. - LSO

The Lubbock Symphony Guild is the host city for the 2022 Texas Association for Symphony Orchestras (TASO) Conference from April 28 through May 1.

For more information on the TASO Conference, visit www.tasovolunteers.com/taso-conference.

