Cannon AFB investigating water contamination

Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis
Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis(KFDA)
By Patricia Perry
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLOVIS, NM (KCBD) - The Air Force Civil Engineering Center (AFCEC) is installing groundwater monitoring wells to help determine the potential of contamination from Cannon Air Force Base.

In October, AFCEC started collecting soil and groundwater samples from landowners near the base to identify potential per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. These samples will help AFCEC determine where the groundwater monitoring wells need to be.

The first well was installed on Cannon AFB this month and another 12 are scheduled to be installed this year. The data from these wells will help AFCEC decide what full-scale response efforts are needed.

An ongoing pilot study that was initiated by a $16.6 million Department of the Air Force-awarded contract will filter and return water to the aquifer. As a part of the study, there will be a water treatability and aquifer test. The pilot study will help determine the mitigation interim response.

After three drinking water wells near Cannon AFB exceeded the EPA’s Lifetime Health Advisory for PFOS and PFOA in drinking water, the Air Force provided drinking water to the well owners. The Air Force has since then installed Point of Use Filtration Systems.

Since PFAS contamination was discovered, the Air Force has replaced the Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) mixture in emergency response vehicles and hangar fire suppression systems to meet EPA guidelines. The Air Force has also implemented training and guidance to limit the use of AFFF to emergency vehicles only and require immediate clean-up to prevent impacts to local water sources.

For information on the installation of the groundwater monitoring wells, you can visit their website at https://www.cannon.af.mil.

