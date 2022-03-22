Local Listings
Covenant Children’s re-verified as Level II Pediatric Trauma Center by ACS

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Children’s has been re-verified as a Level II Pediatric Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), remaining the only verified Pediatric Trauma Center in the region.

Covenant Children’s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Amy Thompson said, “we’re pleased that the ACS has recognized our continued commitment and ability to care for injured pediatric patients.”

The only freestanding children’s hospital in the region, Covenant Children’s, has been a verified pediatric trauma center since 2003 and in 2021 saw over 630 pediatric trauma encounters. Covenant Children’s also has the only dedicated neonatal and pediatric transport teams in the region, with a specialized pediatric ambulance and helicopter.

Dr. David Gray, Covenant Children’s Chief Medical Officer, and the Chief Quality Officer, said, “Adult trauma centers (even level I), not also verified for pediatrics, are not guaranteed to meet the American College of Surgeons’ pediatric trauma standards. Verification as a pediatric trauma center matters to our community.”

To be verified as a pediatric trauma center, Covenant Children’s met the Resources for Optimal Care of the Injured Patient manual requirements. They underwent a survey conducted by a team of reviewers experienced in the field of trauma.

Founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical education and practice, the American College of Surgeons (ACS) established the Consultation/Verification Program for Hospitals in 1987. The program promotes the development of trauma centers in which participants provide the hospital resources necessary for trauma care and the entire spectrum of care to address the needs of all injured patients - from the prehospital phase through the rehabilitation process.

