Hold on to your hat, and steering wheel

By Steve Divine
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yesterday’s wind-maker is today’s... wind-maker. The storm system is moving east away from West Texas, but it will remain near enough to generate strong winds across the KCBD viewing area.

If you will be driving on west-east oriented roads, be ready for a strong north wind buffeting your vehicle. It’s advisable to keep both hands on the steering wheel. You may also encounter rapidly varying visibility in blowing dust.

A few wind-blown flakes or drops are possible through about mid-morning. I do not expect any accumulation or measurable precipitation. The day overall will be mostly cloudy, though from late morning through early afternoon partly cloudy.

Following morning temperatures in the 30s, and wind chills in the 20s, afternoon temperatures will peak in the 50s. Chilly, but cold in the wind.

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight, and windy and cold. Temperatures will drop below freezing on the Caprock, including Lubbock, with lows in the low to mid-30s off (east of) the Caprock.

More wind tomorrow, though not as windy as today. Temperatures again will peak in the 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with clouds increasing late in the day.

Our next chance of showers is late Wednesday afternoon and evening. Once again, measurable precipitation is unlikely.

Even with the cooler weather, the grassland fire danger remains very high. Be cautious in the outdoors. Curtail activities which involve open flames. Watch for potential spark points, such as tow chains which might drag on pavement. Don’t drive vehicles over dry grass. The hot exhaust system may ignite the grass.

Some wind relief and warmth is on the way.

Thursday will be sunny and breezy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday will be sunny with a light breeze. Temperatures will peak in the 70s.

