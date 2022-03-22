Idalou ISD holding $16M bond proposal community meeting Tuesday

IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - A community meeting to present the $16.1 million capital improvements bond for a new Athletic Complex in Idalou will be held Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 6 p.m.

The meeting is in the library at Idalou ISD.

Everyone in the Idalou ISD district is invited to attend.

The new athletic complex will include dressing rooms, a new gymnasium, and football field house facilities.

If you would like to see how this bond may impact your taxes, click here for the bond tax impact calculator.

