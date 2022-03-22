Judge dismisses latest claims from former Lady Raiders coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A federal judge has once again thrown out most of Marlene Stollings’ lawsuits against Texas Tech.

The former Lady Raider basketball coach made new claims for damages late last year, and refiled her original ones related to her firing in 2020.

Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt terminated Stollings after reports and investigations revealed hostile and inappropriate environments in the basketball program. Stollings then sued the university claiming discrimination, fraud, defamation, and breach of contract.

In his opinion dismissing most of the causes for action, Judge James Hendrix says they’re no more valid now than they were when he dismissed them last year.

Out of Stollings’ 13 complaints against the university and Hocutt, only two remain: retaliation under Title IX, and discrimination.

A jury trial is scheduled for this case in September.

