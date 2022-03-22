Jury indicts two men, charged with aggravated kidnapping

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted two men, charged with aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, after a husband and his wife reported being held captive in a north Lubbock home last year.

Cruz Anthony Deleon, Jr. and Mark Alonzo were indicted on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon.

On July 15, 2021, LPD was called to a home near Itasca Street and North Gary Avenue where a couple reported being held hostage. A man on scene said two suspects “abducted” him and his then pregnant wife and intended to terrorize them.

The man told Police Deleon came into the couples’ home with a firearm, looking for a person he claimed owed him money. Deleon forced the man to ride with him to the 3200 block of Canton Avenue where the man who owed him money might be, according to a police report.

The victim told police that Alonzo stayed at the home with his wife while they were gone. When Deleon and the man returned to the home on Harvard Street, he and Alonzo released both the man and his wife. Deleon told the woman that if she attempted to tell police anything “she would be murdered.”

Deleon and Alonzo were arrested a few days later.

Deleon is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center, held on a bond of nearly $150,000. Alonzo has since been released.

