LISD hosts ceremony for new Agri-STEM Complex

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD hosted a ceremony to commemorate the groundbreaking of its new Agri-STEM Complex this afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

In a partnership with Texas Tech University, the Lubbock ISD Agri-STEM Complex will provide unique opportunities for area students. It will be distinctive from any other program in the state or nation to prepare students for postsecondary success in Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources.

Featured speakers invited to the ceremony included Lubbock ISD Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo, Texas Tech University President Dr. Lawrence Schovanec, and Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees President Zach Brady. Texas FFA officers attended, and the event included an appearance by the Texas Tech University Masked Rider and a performance of “Texas Our Texas” by students from Anita Carmona-Harrison Elementary School.

The event was scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. on the northwest corner of 4th St. and Quaker Ave.

