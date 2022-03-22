Missing 68-year-old man found safe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department was currently searching for 68-year-old Tien Phan, who has been missing since Sunday. Police say as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, he was found safe.

Phan was described as an Asian male with long gray hair and brown eyes, 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. He was last seen leaving his residence in the 7800 block of Prentiss Avenue.

