Missing 68-year-old man found safe

LPD is searching for 68-year-old Tien Phan, who has been missing since Sunday.
LPD is searching for 68-year-old Tien Phan, who has been missing since Sunday.(Lubbock Police)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department was currently searching for 68-year-old Tien Phan, who has been missing since Sunday. Police say as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, he was found safe.

Phan was described as an Asian male with long gray hair and brown eyes, 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. He was last seen leaving his residence in the 7800 block of Prentiss Avenue.

