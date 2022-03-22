Man arrested, accused of stabbing person in the back
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and failure to identify.
Police were called to the 2100 block of Ave. L on Monday night, just before 10 p.m. to assist EMS.
According to a preliminary police report, 18-year-old Giovannie Tovar and 24-year-old Gabriel Tovar were “in an altercation” and Gabriel Tovar was stabbed in the back.
Gabriel was taken to University Medical Center. His injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.
Giovannie Tovar was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. No bond has been set.
