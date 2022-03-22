Public hearing Tuesday on ‘loophole’ in Lubbock Impact Fee ordinance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock started the process to update the Impact Fee ordinance in February to address the lack of provisions regarding new annexations, which could allow a developer in a new annexation to avoid contributing to the revenue stream for city services.

On Tuesday afternoon, Lubbock City Council will hold a public hearing on the ordinance. Click here to see the agenda.

The meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. at Citizens Tower.

The process to develop Impact Fees began in 2019 when the City Council approved a contract with Kimley Horn and Associates to produce a study and work with the CIAC and city staff to implement the fees. The ordinance was eventually adopted in October of 2020.

The implementation of Roadway Impact Fees began on June 1, 2021. Water and Wastewater Impact Fees will be implemented on June 1, 2022. However, the council set the rates for water and wastewater at $0, believing current revenue streams are adequate.

Developments platted prior to June 2021 were given until June 2022 to obtain a building permit and would not be required to pay the Impact Fees.

