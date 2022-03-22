Local Listings
Strong winds over the South Plains with speeds approaching hurricane levels

By John Robison
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Strong winds over the South Plains with speeds approaching hurricane levels today.

Here are some of the peak speeds this afternoon:

Lubbock 62, Turkey 69, Caprock Canyons Park 66, and Silverton at 65 mph.

Fortunately, winds will be lower overnight and not as strong through Wednesday. Wind speeds tomorrow should range from the north to northwest at 20-30 mph and decrease after sunset Wednesday.

As for the temps, nighttime lows will be cold in the 20s and 30s and afternoon highs will remain lower than normal in the 50s.

The afternoon temperatures will slowly climb to the 70s by Thursday and even move into the 80s by the weekend.

Keep in mind that even with lower wind speeds the fire danger will remain elevated for the remainder of the week.

Strong winds are not expected to impact the region until next week.

