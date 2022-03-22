Local Listings
Teacher externship bridging gap between education and helping students enter the workforce

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Efforts are underway to help teachers bridge the gap between education and assisting students in entering the workforce.

Workforce Solutions offers “externships,” which allow teachers to visit high-demand jobs in the area. In June and July, teachers will visit and learn about careers, including the police department, the city of Lubbock, and engineering jobs.

After the externship, teachers will create lesson plans to bring back to the classroom, then upload their projects on a shared site to collaborate on what to bring to students.

Erin Rea with Workforce Solutions says there is also a $700 stipend for participating.

“It’s important for students to know what their expectations will be of them when they go into the workplace, and to know what opportunities are available out there for them that they may or may not have ever thought about before, and not realize that hey, this thing I’m learning in class is actually going to help me get a job in this industry,” Rea said.

The applications for interested teachers and businesses interested in partnering may click here.

