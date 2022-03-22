Local Listings
Texas senator questions SCOTUS nominee on same-sex marriage, Ninth Amendment

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) asked Judge Jackson about potential unenumerated rights of Americans.
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) questions Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Facing the Senate Judiciary Committee for a second day, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was grilled on her record, beliefs, and judicial philosophy.

Members have 30 minutes each to question Judge Jackson. Tuesday’s questioning follows opening statements on Monday.

The Biden administration emphasizes Jackson’s “outstanding qualifications” and deep understanding of the law.

She is the 116th Justice nominated to the Supreme Court.

In opening questioning Tuesday, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) asked Jackson about her stance on same-sex marriage.

Other questions Cornyn asked were about Jackson’s interpretation of specific amendments including the Ninth Amendment, which states the federal government doesn’t own the rights that are not listed in the Constitution, but instead belong to the people.

“What other unenumerated rights are out there?” asked Cornyn.

“It’s a hypothetical that I’m not in a position to comment on,” said Jackson.

Jackson is set to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. She would be the first Black woman and the youngest to serve on the bench. Jackson is currently on the Appeals Court of the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia. She was previously a federal public defender.

Questioning of Judge Jackson is expected to continue Wednesday.

