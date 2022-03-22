Local Listings
Tom Brummett launching runoff campaign at meet-and-greet

(Provided by Tom Brummett Campaign)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Judicial candidate Tom Brummett is holding a meet-and-greet to launch his runoff campaign for County Court at Law No. 2.

The meet-and-greet will take place Tuesday, March 22, from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. at One Guy from Italy, located at 4320 50th Street.

Brummett, a Lubbock-native, has previously worked as an assistant district attorney with the Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

He faces Bob Nebb in the May primary, after receiving 43% of the vote. Nebb received 41%.

The bench for Lubbock County Court at Law No. 2 is currently held by Judge Drue Farmer, who is not seeking re-election.

